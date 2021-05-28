Selangor police refute video on weapon seizure

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have denied seizing various types of weapons from an illegal warehouse and which are linked to communist terrorists and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as claimed in a video clip that has gone viral.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said they discovered that the video was from a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) on July 30 last year on the arrests of sellers and buyers of modified guns and Airsoft pistols while the pictures of the weapon seizure were from a Kedah IPK press conference in 2014.

The act of linking the video clip of the Selangor police press conference with photos of the Kedah firearms seizure and then claiming that the seizure was be related to communist terrorists and the LTTE is unfounded and can cause fear and disruption to public order, he said in a statement posted on the Selangor Police Facebook page today.

Arjunaidi added that police would investigate the case under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised the public not to draw their own conclusions regarding any issues that are viralled by irresponsible parties and not to share or spread unverified news. — Bernama