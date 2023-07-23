Selangor police to fully utilise allocation for repair, maintenance of quarters

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Police will submit applications for repair and maintenance of police quarters from time to time to fully utilise the additional allocation for that purpose, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently, for the benefit of the police personnel.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the state’s Police Contingent had earlier received an allocation of RM3.75 million from the national Budget 2023 for that purpose.

“It is meant for the repair and upgrade of police quarters statewide. It also involves renovation and repainting of old houses and quarters, as well as repair of other damaged fixtures,” he told Bernama here.

Hussein said among those in need of repair are the police quarters in Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Klang; Section 20, Shah Alam; Damansara, Petaling Jaya; Sabak Bernam and Pulau Ketam, Port Klang.

He said the repair works are expected to be completed by November this year.

Hussein also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his concern over the well-being of police personnel and his commitment to ensuring all facilities at police quarters are in good condition.

Earlier this month, Anwar announced an additional allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities of agencies under the Home Ministry, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), apart from an additional RM200 million for the repair and maintenance of military homes across the country. - Bernama