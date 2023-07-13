Selangor polls: Amanah to contest nine seats

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has confirmed that it will contest nine of the 56 state seats in the Selangor state elections next month.

Its chairman Izham Hashim said the party will defend Sabak, Meru, Pandan Indah, Hulu Kelang, Morib, Seri Serdang, Sungai Ramal and Taman Templer state constituencies which the party won in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“Another seat is Hulu Bernam, we swapped with Barisan Nasional (BN), and they (BN) took the Jeram seat,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama here.

Commenting on state Amanah candidates, Izham said the list of candidates will be finalised today (July 13) by Amanah’s top leadership.

“The committee has finished selecting (candidates), tomorrow the list will be brought to the top leadership for the nominees to be endorsed. We will announce when once it is finalised.

“The selected candidates must have certain criteria such as academic qualifications, experience in politics, be able to work and hold a position in the party,” he said, adding that Amanah will field a combination of new and old candidates, youths and women.

Regarding the party’s preparation to face competition from Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Selangor, he said Amanah believes it can defend at least eight seats in the upcoming polls.

“We have served in Selangor for three terms, we can see the stability and prosperity in Selangor. There is no reason voters want to make the switch.

“In Selangor, we have a very good record. In terms of programmes for the people, from dozens (previously) now there are 46 programmes (for the people). Besides, we are not involved in scandals or cases of corruption, stealing people’s money,” he said.

Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari previously announced that the seat distribution between PH and BN has been completed with more than 20 per cent of the 56 state seats to be represented by BN while the rest will be contested by PH candidates consisting of PKR, DAP and Amanah.

In GE14, Selangor PH secured 51 seats, followed by BN and PAS with four and one seat respectively.

The composition of the state assembly before the dissolution of the state assembly sees PH holding 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two), while PAS, Pejuang, and Warisan have one each, along with one Independent representative.

Another seat, Batang Kali, however, was declared vacant after the elected representative failed to attend the assembly sitting for over six months.

On July 5, the Election Commission (EC) announced that state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan are to be held simultaneously with Aug 12, with nomination day set on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama