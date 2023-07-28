Selangor polls: Amirudin, Anwar discuss Kota Damansara candidacy

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said he would seek PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s views on the status of the Kota Damansara candidacy.

Amirudin added that he did not know much about the request to change candidates for the constituency, and needed to contact Anwar for further explanation over the matter.

He was asked to comment on whether PH or PKR would swap out Amin Yazid, the candidate announced by Anwar last Saturday as the candidate for Kota Damansara, following objections by residents, during a media conference after handing over official vehicles to Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim at the State Secretariat Building here today.

Kota Damansara was previously held by Shatiri Mansor, who was elected as assemblyman in 2018, and Anwar’s announcement led to residents voicing their dissatisfaction and their hope that Shatiri would be allowed to contest due to his good track record.

Amirudin also expressed his confidence that the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance would achieve a two-thirds majority win when state elections are held on Aug 12.

Amirudin’s optimism was based on current data and weekly studies conducted, along with the hard work put in by party officials and supporters in explaining issues and attacks made by their rivals.

He also chastised Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for criticising the Selangor state government’s ability to tackle rising living costs and urban poverty, labelling it as an “immoral” attack.

He said the state government under the Jualan Ehsan Rahmah (JER) initiative, had managed to curb the rising prices of products, which benefitted the public.

“We have managed to tackle rising living costs with JER, something that PN failed to do when they led the Federal Government.

“Now we can see that the supply and prices of products are becoming stable, thanks to the hard work of ministers in the Unity Government, especially the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. So I believe only those who lack morals would talk about something they failed to do when in power,” he added. -Bernama