Selangor polls: Election petitions to annul results of four seats will be filed soon - MB

KUALA LANGAT: Election petitions to annul the results of four seats won by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Selangor state election (PRN) last month will be filed soon, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“They (petitions) are being fine tuned, we have discussed them on behalf of PKR first and we have checked all matters. Insya-Allah, they will be filed soon, we are waiting for the process of the gazette decision that has been done,“ he told reporters after officiating the Selangor-level 2023 Fit Malaysia programme here, today.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) had announced that the results and voting statements after the official tallying of PRN votes in six states were gazetted on Aug 29.

Prior to this, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) were considering filing election petitions to annul the results of the Sungai Kandis, Taman Medan, Gombak Setia and Dengkil state seats, where the victory margins were low.

The results for the four seats saw PH-BN lose by 407 votes in Dengkil, Sungai Kandis (167), Gombak Setia (58) and Taman Medan (30).

Amirudin, who is also the Selangor PH Chairman, said the matter had been discussed in a meeting of the political bureau and the State Leadership Council with a team of lawyers who would do further research on the cases innvolving four the seats.

Six states - Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan - went to the polls on Aug 12.

In other developments, Amirudin said the cost of cleaning up an illegal dumpsite in Kapar, Klang is under the responsibility of the land owner as a private property owner.

“But in many of our experiences, the state government will eventually intervene and of course we will share the cost with the landlord and if there is none, we will do the expropriation process and so on because the land use is not in accordance with what has been set in the land use conditions ,” he said.

Bernama previously reported that the amount of rubbish at the site was estimated to be between 30,000 to 50,000 metric tonnes with the cost of cleaning possibly involving millions of ringgit. - Bernama