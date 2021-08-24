Selangor receives 7,499,702 doses of vaccine from federal govt as of today

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Assembly was today told that the federal government has supplied 7,499,702 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Selangor as of yesterday.

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (pix) said of the total, 3,874,982 doses were of Sinovac vaccine, 3,364,920 doses of Pfizer and 259,800 doses of AstraZeneca.

She said the vaccines were given to recipients based on their appointment dates given through the MySejahtera app and according to the phases of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

She said this in reply to Saari Sungib (PH-Hulu Kelang) who wanted to know the quota, schedule and target recipients of the vaccines supplied by the federal government.

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Mariah said, at the moment, the state government could only help in intensifying the public awareness campaign on the importance of vaccination against Covid-19, as the vaccination has not been made mandatory and there was no law that allows legal action to be taken against those who refused to be vaccinated.

“So, this is what we need to emphasise on and continue with the campaign to create awareness among the public so that even if they don’t want to protect themselves, at least they have the conscience to protect others,” she said in reply to Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Taman Templer).-Bernama