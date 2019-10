SHAH ALAM: Forty-nine deaths from 57,980 dengue cases were recorded throughout Selangor from January to Oct 12.

Selangor state executive councillor for Health, Welfare, Women and Family Empowerment, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said the number showed a significant increase in dengue cases in the state by 77% compared to the same period last year.

“By the 41st week of this year, cumulative dengue cases in Selangor had reached 57,980, representing 55% of all cases in Malaysia.

“Among the districts with the highest cumulative dengue cases during the same period were Petaling with 21,858 cases, Hulu Langat (12,245), Klang (10,698 ) and Gombak (7,497),“ she said at a press conference, here yesterday.

Dr Siti Mariah said 122 dengue hotspots had been identified across the state including 39 locations in Petaling, Gombak (24), Hulu Langat (21) and Klang (14).

According to her, the main factor for the increase in dengue cases was the high population density in Selangor.

“Selangor’s population, which is estimated at 6.52 million, represent 20% of the country’s population and even the number of people commuting back and forth to work in Kuala Lumpur is also seen as contributing to the rising number of dengue cases,“ she said.

She also noted that the increase in the number of foreigners in Selangor with the poor condition of their living quarters being a frequent source of aedes mosquito breeding also contributed to the increase in dengue cases.

In this regard, Dr Siti Mariah said the state government was intensifying efforts to curb aedes mosquito breeding sites around the state and among its targets were abandoned buildings, illegal recycling centres, abandoned construction sites and vehicles, illegal farms and areas with uncontrolled waste disposal.

“I would also like to remind the people of Selangor to together ensure that homes and workplaces are free of mosquito breeding. Please do not put this responsibility on our shoulders or the Ministry of Health alone,“ she added. - Bernama