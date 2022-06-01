Selangor records 11,793 dengue cases: Health Director

SHAH ALAM: A total of 11,793 cases of dengue fever in Selangor were reported up to May 28, said State Health director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

He said of the total, there was an increase of 87.2 per cent involving 5,492 cases compared to the same epidemiology week (epi week) last year.

“During epi week 21, a total of 866 dengue cases were reported in Selangor, down by 5.9 per cent from 920 cases in the previous week,“ he said in a statement here today.

“The five main districts that recorded the highest number of dengue fever cases were Petaling with 4,436 cases, Klang (2,729), Hulu Langat (2,435), Gombak (1,188) and Sepang (334).

“The total number of active dengue outbreak localities is 331 with the hotspots at 33, uncontrolled outbreaks (26) and controlled and new outbreaks (272),“ he said, adding that the number of deaths remained at three.

Dr Sha’ari also suggested that every residential area community carry out regular cleaning activities to get rid of Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

“Spend only 10 minutes to check around and get rid of stagnant water, and use larvicides to kill the mosquito larvae,” he said. - Bernama