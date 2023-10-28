Selangor records highest number of domestic violence cases as at August 2023

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor recorded the highest number of domestic violence cases, at 4,690, compared with other states nationwide for the period from 2020 to August 2023, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

She said that the number was based on Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) statistics, which showed a total of 22,908 cases of domestic violence reported nationwide.

“There was a sharp increase in cases in 2021, to 7,468, compared with 5,260 cases recorded in 2020.

“The number of domestic violence cases is still high in 2022, although it shows a slight drop to 6,540 cases,” said the Sepang Member of Parliament in a statement, after the launch of the Selangor-level Semarak Waja Squad 2023.

She added that, to address the issue, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) established the Waja Squad in 2021, which has so far recorded the participation of 328,558 members, consisting of 253,973 female and 74,585 male members.

“The Waja Squad acts as an agent of change to deal with violence against women in the community, and help build a society which helps each other and instils harmony,” she said, adding that there are 26,910 members of the Waja Squad in Selangor.

She added that a total of 1,012 Waja Squad psychosocial programmes have been carried out in communities nationwide, with 72,942 individuals being treated.

“Of that number, a total of 104 psychosocial programmes have been carried out, involving 12,506 individuals in Selangor,” she said.

Aiman Athirah said that the Waja Squad programmes have created a good synergy between the government and the community in dealing with violence against women.

She also expressed hope that the Selangor-level Semarak Waja Squad 2023 programme will provide benefits to the community in the state, especially among community leaders, by providing awareness and protection to women from all forms of violence and discrimination. - Bernama.