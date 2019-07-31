Selangor records over RM19b in investment from April 2018 to March this year

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has chalked up investments worth RM19.656 billion for the manufacturing sector from April last year to March this year, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Investment, Industry and Trade, Small and Medium Industries Committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim (pix) said of the total, RM8.637 billion was domestic investment while the rest was foreign investment.

“... and a total of 281 manufacturing projects have been approved by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) from April 2018 to March 2019,“ he said when replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin (BN-Sungai Panjang).

Teng said Invest Selangor Berhad had allocated RM20.592 million, from Jan to Dec 2018 and RM7.109 million from Jan to June 2019 to carry out investment-related programmes in Selangor.

The programmes included International Business Summit 2019, the development and training of entrepreneurs as well as overseas investment missions and participation in local and foreign exhibitions, he said.

“Invest Selangor also organised dialogue programmes with investors, factory visits and arranged meetings with investors in case of any problems,” he said. — Bernama