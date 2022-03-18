Selangor records RM960 million in potential investment at Expo Dubai

SHAH ALAM: A total of RM960.744 million worth of potential investments was achieved during Selangor Week at the Dubai Expo 2020 which took place from March 6 to March 12, said the Selangor Committee on Investment, Trade, Industry and Small and Medium Industries chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim.

He told the Selangor State Assembly sitting today that the amount exceeded the weekly target set by the federal government of RM500 million for each week hosted.

He said during the week of the programme, it managed to hold 158 business matches by attracting businessmen and international investors to meet with members of the delegation and express their desire to expand investment and business in Selangor.

As a result, Teng said a total of 92 potential business collaborations were successfully held involving sectors including warehousing, management consulting services, financial consulting services, communications and multimedia and entrepreneurship.

“A memorandum of agreement between Northport (Malaysia) Bhd and Seahawk Lines Shipping LLC was also signed worth RM45 million,“ he said in response to a question from Rozana Zainal Abidin (PH-Permatang) who wanted to know the participation of the Selangor government and companies in the World Expo Dubai and investment which was successfully brought home.

Dubai Expo 2020 is held from Oct 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in the Dubai South Districts of United Arab Emirates (UAE). — Bernama