Selangor reviews policy cancellation involving contract civil servants

SUBANG JAYA: The Selangor government will review the decision to cancel the policy of appointing contract civil servants who have served for more than 15 years to permanent positions.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the matter would be discussed during the state government meeting (MMKN) this Friday, adding the decision would then be announced by the state secretary.

“I will check back with the MMKN decision to find out what policies that have been considered and implemented...wait for the state government management under the State Secretary to make a statement soon.

“Allow me to get the verification first,” he said when met after launching the Selangor Education Strategic Plan (SELESTARI) 2023-2030 and Yayasan Selangor’s new logo here yesterday.

Earlier, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) in a statement expressed regret at the Selangor government’s decision regarding the cancellation of the policy describing the move as drastic and denying the contribution of government contract employees.

On SELESTARI 2023-2030, the Gombak MP said the launch underscores Yayasan Selangor’s role as the main institution that oversees education development in the state.

“...moving forward the planning involving primary, secondary and higher education as well as TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) will be maintained and monitored by Yayasan Selangor,” he said.

SELESTARI includes several components such as goals, strategies, and initiatives to mend and improve the state’s education system in addition to drawing up strategies to identify, develop, adapt, and integrate all existing education resources and translate their potential into developing the innovation capacity and effectiveness of the state’s education sector. -Bernama