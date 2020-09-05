Selangor river polluters to be charged next week

PETALING JAYA: The suspects behind the recent river contamination that caused water supply disruption in over a 1,000 areas in Selangor will face legal action next week, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said today.

In a statement, Tuan Ibrahim said that his ministry will not compromise in enforcing the law.

“Enforcement activities are being conducted by various agencies such as National Water Services Commission (SPAN), (Department of Environment (DoE), and Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), along with the state and federal governments.

“The perpetrators will be prosecuted next week under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127) and the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655),” he added.

Tuan Ibrahim also promised an amendment of current laws for heavier penalties for offenders under Section 121 of the SPAN Act 2006 (Act 655).

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said water supply has been restored to 51.6% of areas affected by the disruption.

“SPAN has instructed Air Selangor to inform the public of the restoration schedule as soon as possible after the water supply distribution system is stabilised,“ he

added.

Earlier, Klang MP Charles Santiago said Tuan Ibrahim should step down if the government fails to sue the company within a month.

“One million Malaysians have been affected by these water cuts. The government needs to act now to send a strong message to look at managing waste in an efficient manner,” he said in a statement today.

Those charged under the Water Services Industries Act 2006 face liable imprisonment if up to 10years, a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or to whipping or to all three.