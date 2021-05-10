Selangor Royal Foundation out to revive Keris Heritage

SHAH ALAM: Once used as a weapon by Malay warriors, the keris is not only known for its aesthetic value but has also been an integral part of the regalia of the Malay rulers.

Noting that the keris-making tradition has practically gone extinct in Selangor, the Raja Muda of Selangor Foundation (YRMS) has swiftly moved in to save a part of the state’s historical heritage.

According to a study as well as observations by the foundation, there were no more keris makers left in Selangor, unlike other states which still have a handful of artisans equipped with the skill to make the unique dagger.

The YRMS found that the state’s keris-making tradition nearly disappeared into oblivion as the skill had not been passed on to the current generation probably due to the assumption that it did not fulfil modern-day needs.

Not wanting the revered symbol of Malay heritage to vanish altogether, YRMS launched the Talent for the World programme two years ago to sponsor youths all over the country interested in learning the art of making the keris from none other than the master craftsmen themselves.

Mentors

YRMS chief executive officer Nurul Azwa Rodzi said the programme kicked off in May 2019 with three apprentices who were placed under the guidance of five master craftsmen. Two of the mentors were based in Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu and their services were commissioned with the cooperation of Yayasan DiRaja Sultan Mizan while the other three mentors were based in Kuantan, Pahang.

The programme was initially scheduled to end in April 2020 but had to be extended to the end of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our programme is aimed at ensuring that our younger generation gain the knowledge of making the keris so that they are able to perpetuate this legacy in our state as well as Malaysia,” Nurul Azwa told Bernama.

She said the apprentices concerned would also be mentored to enable them to gain entrepreneurial knowledge so that they can commercialise their keris-making skills.

She also said that a graduation ceremony for the first five trainees under the Talent for the World programme has been scheduled at the end of this year in conjunction with an exhibition of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s exclusive collection of royal keris, to be held in collaboration with the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

Keen interest

Muzaffar Mohd Zafri, 31, who is one of the three apprentices selected under the Talent for the World programme, is currently honing his keris-making skills under the expert guidance of his mentor in Kuantan.

Muzaffar, who has a degree in landscape architecture from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), said his interest in the art came about whilst he was learning to make the tengkolok, a traditional Malay male headgear.

“To be honest, I first developed an interest in keris making and Malay heritage after I had the chance to visit a museum in Denmark which had a section showcasing the history of Malay warriors,” he said.

Admitting that the art of making the keris was not as easy as he thought, he said it took him a week just to learn to make a basic dagger.

Muzaffar, who was unemployed after losing his job recently as a landscape architect, is now focusing on keris making and hopes to start his own venture after he has completed the mentorship.

“I plan to start making keris on a small scale first and hope to develop the trade by collaborating with Tourism Malaysia,” he said, adding that he is also determined to pass his knowledge on to the next generation.

Lucrative

Another apprentice Abdul Hakim Zulkifli, 28, who has a degree in industrial design from UPM and is based in Kuala Terengganu, said keris making can be a lucrative trade as it can be sold at between RM100 and thousands of ringgit apiece, depending on its design and the materials used.

“There are also keris whose blades are made of materials sourced from meteors and the bones of large primates... these daggers fetch really high prices and they look different from the ones that have blades made out of iron,” he said, adding that he is keen to deepen his knowledge on keris making.

Meanwhile, Muzaffar’s mentor in Kuantan Mayazi Abu Bakar, 54, praised YRMS for its strict screening of the apprentices for the Talent for the World programme and choosing only those who have a genuine interest in keris making.

He said he often receives invitations from various organisations nationwide to impart his knowledge on the art of making the traditional dagger.

“However, it is not easy to teach others due to constraints such as insufficient space as the workshops are small.

“The interest in keris making is on the rise, especially among our youths... the only thing is, there are not many artisans experienced in this art,” he added.

-Bernama