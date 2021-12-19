Selangor Ruler orders LZS to channel aid to relief centres

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has directed the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) to extend help to the flood relief centres and identify the people who are in critical situation.

Sultan Sharafuddin through the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page today firmly said that the authorities responsible must act swiftly to ensure that aid is immediately sent to all the affected areas.

His Highness also urged that a more comprehensive action plan be updated, especially when faced with an unexpected flood phenomenon like now, so that quick response is ready to be taken to protect the safety and wellbeing of the people.

The Selangor ruler also expressed sadness and grief over the worst flood disaster that has hit most districts in the state following continuous heavy rains over the past few days.

He said he was informed that several locations were affected and cut off after roads were submerged and residential areas have been hit by extraordinary floods to date.

He had also seen the photographs and videos of the affected areas and was worried and concerned about the difficulties faced by the people

However, he was moved by the spirit of cooperation shown by community members and support groups who rallied together in times of crisis.

“I pray for the mercy of Allah SWT that this flood disaster would end soon and all the affairs of the people would soon ease and return to normal,” read the post. — Bernama