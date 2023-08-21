Selangor ruler wants new state govt to address flood issues

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah called on the new state government to immediately address all the concerns of the people, especially in terms of infrastructure and development.

Sultan Sharafuddin said it was priority that the state government immediately addressed the problems, especially floods that frequently hit Selangor.

“I would like to highlight the floods that often hit Selangor and make life difficult for the people. Short, medium and long-term plans must be implemented immediately,“ decreed the Sultan after presenting letters of appointment to the Menteri Besar and State Executive Council (Exco) during the ceremony at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah today.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah. Sultan Sharafuddin said what would be the use of Selangor taking pride in the achievements of rapid economic progress, having the status of a rich state and recording the highest GDP in Malaysia, if the basic needs of the people are not well addressed.

“Are we aware that Selangor has recently fallen behind Penang, Johor and even Sarawak in terms of investment and export value of goods. Perhaps we have not noticed this lag and have failed to overcome it immediately,“ the Sultan said.

Therefore, Sultan Sharafuddin said immediate action must be taken to prevent further damage to Selangor’s reputation as a major contributor to the Malaysian economy.

The Ruler hoped the assemblymen will do an excellent job by going to the ground to see the status of the planned and ongoing development.

“We are tired of politics, people are tired. I am also tired of listening. Make Selangor state great again as it was in the glory days of Selangor State not so long ago,“ Sultan Sharafuddin said.

The Sultan of Selangor said as he turns 78 this year, it was his hope and dream that Selangor will rise again, develop in every way, including physical and spiritual development, sustainable economic growth, unity among people of different races where people live in peace, harmony, comfort and lasting prosperity. -Bernama