Selangor’s initiative to give free Covid-19 vaccine, booster doses to resume tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will resume its initiative to give free Covid-19 vaccine and booster doses under the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme (SelVAX), starting tomorrow.

State Public Health, Unity and Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said those who wanted to get the vaccine can walk into any of the 15 Selcare Clinics and the KL Clinics nearest to them.

“However, they are encouraged to make a prior appointment by calling the Selcare hotline at 1-800-22-6600.

“The Covid-19 vaccine will be given to children and adults, while the booster doses will only be given to those above the age of 18, subject to them having waited six months after receiving their last dose.

“The clinics are open from 9 am to 9 pm. For more information, please visit the website, selcare.com,” she said in a statement here today. - Bernama