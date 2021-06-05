Selangor’s vaccination programme at care homes for elderly, PwD begins Tuesday

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department will embark on its Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme at care homes for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwD) from Tuesday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a Twitter post today said a total of 16 mobile teams will run the programme to ensure that these groups are not left behind in the vaccination exercise.

He said the programme was offered to government care centres (Rumah Seri Kenangan and Rumah Ehsan) or under the Social Welfare Department, licensed care centres (under Act 506 and Act 586) and unlicensed private care centres.

“It involves 68 PwD care homes, and 1,893 residents and caregivers have agreed to receive the Covid-19 vaccine through this programme,” he said. — Bernama