SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state legislative assembly was today told contamination was the reason the water treatment plants in the state had to be shut down 744 times from 2008 until June this year.

The state’s Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the involved water treatment plants included Sungai Selangor, Sungai Langat, Sungai Semenyih and Sungai Gombak.

“The cause of the contamination included oil and diesel spill, the discharge of effluents and ammonia effects as well as high level of Manganese content in the raw water.

“Besides that, the increase of turbidity level in the raw water during heavy rain due to uncontrolled earth works also forced the shut down of the plant,” he said in reply to a question from Chua Wei Kiat (PH-Rawang) who wanted to know about the shutting down of the water treatment plants.

Elaborating further, Hee said the state government had implemented various initiatives to conserve water resources in the state, including gazetting seven dams and 413 rivers.

The assembly continues tomorrow. - Bernama