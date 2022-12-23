Selangor, Sabah, Sarawak latest to be hit by floods, eight states now affected

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor, Sarawak and Sabah are the latest to be hit by floods, raising to eight the number of states affected by floods as at 10 am today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said seven relief centres (PPS) had been opened in these three states.

In Selangor two PPS have been opened in Petaling and Kuala Selangor districts, housing 57 people from 18 families, while in Sarawak three PPS have been opened in Bau and Kuching districts, sheltering 104 people from 28 families.

“Two PPS have been opened in Pitas, Sabah, for 222 people from 37 families,” he said in a statement.

He said flood management in the affected districts in these three states was still at the first stage under the supervision of the respective district disaster management committees (JPBD).

However, Armizan said the central Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB), which operates round the clock, would always monitor the situation and be prepared to intervene if necessary.

“So far, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued seven series of continuous rainfall warnings since the start of the 2022/2023 northeast monsoon on Nov 7.

“The seventh series of warnings is still in effect and the second monsoon surge which began on Dec 17 is expected to last until Dec 26,“ he said.

According to MetMalaysia, continuous rain is expected to occur in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from today. - Bernama