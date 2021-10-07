Selangor sets aside 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine for SelVAX-Adolescent programme

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will provide 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine through the Selangor Vaccination (SelVAX) for Adolescent programme that will be carried out soon.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said 75,000 students and adolescents in the state aged between 12 and 17 would be vaccinated through cooperation with the Selangor Education Department, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and the Selangor Health Department.

“The Selangor Vaccination for Adolescent Programme, which has been expanded from the Community SelVAX, will target students in religious schools under JAIS, Maahad Tahfiz Integrasi Selangor (MITS), Sekolah Rendah Agama Integrasi (SRI) for Standard Six pupils and National Schools (SK), including National Type Schools (SJK Chinese and Tamil).

“With the 150,000 doses, this means the state government will complete its target for Community SelVAX for free for the people of Selangor with an estimated 500,000 doses in total,” he said at his weekly media conference today.

Amirudin said the matter had also been forwarded to the federal government via the National Vaccination Committee Meeting chaired by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin last Tuesday.

“Its implementation has also been approved whereby (the implementation of the SelVAX for Adolescent) will speed up the vaccination process among adolescents for a community that is more resilient against Covid-19,” he said.

Amirudin said the state government would also issue the schedule for the administering of vaccines under the programme in stages within a week.

“Schools under JAIS will definitely be given priority and maybe we can open to other primary schools,” he said.

In another development, Amirudin said the state government would, after being briefed and advised by the Selangor Legal Advisor yesterday, take disciplinary action against civil servants in the state who deliberately did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The form of action will be decided by the Disciplinary Committee and expected to be approved by next week,” he added. — Bernama