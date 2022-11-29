Selangor sets up monitoring committee for KSNP tourism project

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will set up a project-monitoring committee to ensure that the development of the Kuala Selangor Nature Park project is implemented in compliance with the established conditions and standard requirements, the State Assembly was told today.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the development of the park will focus on natural resources and hence have a low impact on the environment and contribute to the well-being of the local population.

“Before the project is implemented, the state government has sought the review (of the proposal) from all the relevant departments and agencies to ensure that the mitigation measures are taken into account.

“The project will be implemented by an international company with experience in the eco-tourism development sector,” he said in reply to Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PAS-Sijangkang) who wanted to know the status of the international-class tourism project at the KSNP.

Hee said the activity of monitoring the mangrove forests will also be carried out all the time by the relevant departments so as to ensure that there is no soil erosion and damage to the environment. - Bernama