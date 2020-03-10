Selangor sets up task force to combat Covid-19

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has set up a task force to monitor, oversee and educate the public on the transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the task force would be led by former Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and assisted by four professional individuals who had previously worked with him at the ministry, as well as representatives from the Selangor Health Department (JKNS).

Amirudin said the objective of setting up the task force was to assist JKNS so that it could focus more on giving treatment to Covid-19 patients at the hospitals involved.

“The special team or task force was formed at a special meeting this morning to curb Covid-19 infections as 60% of the 117 cases recorded as of yesterday are from Selangor.

“We will use the Geographical Information System (GIS) in tracing the contacts of individuals who have been infected with Covid-19 and the information will be shared with the relevant authorities for further action,“ he told a press conference after presenting the Letters of Appointment of Selangor Gender Mainstreaming, here today.

Amirudin said the task force would be presenting its action plan to the state government this Thursday, including on dissemination of information on Covid-19 to the public.

He also suggested that the organisers of events in the state which involve a large number of people to provide disinfectants, face masks and briefings on Covid-19 infection.

“We do not want to spark anger by issuing directives to cancel such events. However, the state government will issue guidelines to ensure public safety at these events,“ he said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 18 new cases of Covid-19 were reported up to noon, bringing the total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 117. - Bernama