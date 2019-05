PETALING JAYA: Motorists can now pay for parking under the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) jurisdiction using the Selangor Smart Parking Application (SSPA) on their handphone. Usage of the app in Subang Jaya will begin tomorrow.

It was earlier implemented in other jurisdictions under Shah Alam City Council, Sepang Municipal Council, Petaling Jaya City Council, Kajang Municipal Council, Selayang Municipal Council and Ampang Jaya Municipal Council.

The app was introduced by the state government through the Smart Selangor Delivery Unit.

It has others functions such as parking period timeout reminders, credit sharing between users and registration of up to six different vehicle numbers.

MPSJ said several online channels have been set up to facilitate transactions in credit purchase such as online banking, credit cards and e-wallets.

The app is a Selangor Smart initiative developed under the domain of “Smart Transport and Mobility”, with the objective of educating people on the use of smart technologies for the convenience of business involving delivery of government services.

It allows council officers to issue compounds, which users can check and pay through the app. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.