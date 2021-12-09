Selangor State Assembly approves two motions — Speaker

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Assembly today passed two motions, namely Selangor Youth Policy 2020 and the amendment to the Standing Order of the State Assembly, said its speaker, Ng Suee Lim (pix).

He said that the motion on the Selangor Youth Policy 2020 was brought forth by the state Youth Generation Development, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, Mohd Khairuddin Othman.

Meanwhile, the motion to amend the Standing Order of the Selangor State Assembly was tabled by the state Investment, Industry and Trade, Small and Medium Industries Committee chairman, Datuk Teng Chang Khim.

“The involvement (of assemblymen) was very active, both from the state government and the opposition, who each came up with ideas; although there was a bit of controversy, everything went smoothly,” he told the media here today.

He said that throughout the sitting, a total of 193 oral questions, two motions and nine notices were submitted, while the 2022 Budget was approved in the second reading last Friday and the third reading last Monday, and passed unanimously.

Themed, ‘Kita Selangor: State Withstanding Test, Raising Human Dignity’, the state Budget 2022, totalling RM2.34 billion, covers RM1.22 billion (52 per cent) for operating expenditure and RM1.123 billion (48 per cent) for development expenditure.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, at the end of the sitting, said that the state government had a great responsibility to restore dignity, confidence, ability and economic capability, achieve a balance between vibrant development and progress, and other aspects such as environmental sustainability and people’s lives.

The Selangor State Legislative Assembly, which has been sitting from Nov 26, was adjourned sine die. — Bernama