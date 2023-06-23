Selangor State Assembly officially dissolved today

SHAH ALAM: The 14th Selangor State Assembly is officially dissolved today, paving the way for the state polls to be held.

The dissolution was in line with the announcement made by the Sultan of Selangor’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani last Monday upon the consent of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who also signed the proclamation on the dissolution of the state assembly.

With the dissolution of the 56-seat state assembly, Selangor will be governed by a caretaker government until the new state government is formed after the polls.

Selangor is one of the six states to hold their state elections after the 15th General Election was held in November last year. The other five states are Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Kelantan was the first of the six to dissolve its state assembly yesterday.

In the 14th General Election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) dominated the Selangor State Assembly after winning 51 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS with four and one seats, respectively.

However, the composition of the state assembly before the dissolution sees PH holding 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two), while PAS, Pejuang, and Warisan have one each, along with one Independent representative.

Another seat in Batang Kali, however, was declared vacant after the elected representative failed to attend the assembly sitting for over six months. - Bernama