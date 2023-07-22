Selangor state polls: BN skips Hulu Bernam seat based on current situation

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision of Barisan Nasional (BN) not to place a candidate in the Hulu Bernam state seat is a coordinated move based on the current political situation, said Selangor Umno chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin.

He said it was done on the basis of creating harmony and unity between the parties that form the Unity Government in the run-up to the state election next month.

“I don’t see that Hulu Bernam has no potential for BN to win, it’s a seat that we have never lost, but I see that because of the negotiations that were made, that’s why we made a slight change so we can compete in the Batang Kali seat while Hulu Bernam is given to Pakatan Harapan,“ he said when met after the Kita Hulu Kelang Programme with PMX at PKNS AU2 Flats Field, Keramat near here today.

Commenting on the sentiments of the grassroots and the BN machinery regarding the decision, Megat who is also a candidate for the Gombak Setia seat said he will hold a meeting with the entire leadership of Hulu Bernam to clarify the matter on July 23.

In the 14th general election, the Hulu Bernam state seat was won by Datuk Rosni Sohar of BN while Batang Kali was won by Harumaini Omar who was still with PH before deciding to join Pejuang.

The Selangor state assembly has 56 seats and the latest distribution before the dissolution is PH having 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, AMANAH-six), BN (five), BERSATU (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (two), while PAS, Pejuang and WARISAN each have one seat and one independent representative. -Bernama