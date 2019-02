SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today received RM5.1 million in business zakat (tithe), on behalf of the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), from Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

The zakat was handed over to the sultan by PNB chairman, Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz at a ceremony held at Istana Bukit Kayangan, here.

The zakat payment was for the financial year ending 2017.

Also present at the ceremony were Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman, Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi; LZS chairman, Tan Sri Syed Anwar Syed Putra Jamalullail; Selangor Mufti, Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abdul Wahid and LZS chief coordinating officer, Abdul Basith Hamid. — Bernama