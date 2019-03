SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Sultan has asked the state government to act sternly against those who dump toxic waste in rivers.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said a new law should be enacted if it is necessary to impose heavy penalties on offenders who pollute water resources in Selangor.

“I was informed that four or five rivers in Selangor have been polluted with solid and toxic waste,“ he said in his speech during the second term of the 14th Selangor State Assembly opening ceremony here today.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Sultan Sharafuddin said watersheds and reservoirs in Selangor must be maintained and well preserved so that water resources for the people are always sufficient and not affected in the future.

He called for efforts to maintain reserve forest as well as the beauty of the flora and fauna must be done, while ensuring no logging activities occur in the forest or catchment areas.

He said water consumption by Selangor households is higher than the national average and if the amount can be reduced, it could contribute to saving water and ensure continuous supply of water resources.

He said the Selangor government should intensify more awareness campaigns on the cleanliness of the river water resources in the state to educate the public.

“Besides focusing on improving the management of water supply services, I want the state government and agencies such as the Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn. Bhd to focus on educating the people so that they are aware of the responsibility to appreciate water and not using it arbitrarily and wastefully.”

“I am pleased that the state government has taken a proactive, strategic and planned action by providing Selangor State Water Resources Master Plan that will ensure the sustainability of water supply by 2065,“ he said.