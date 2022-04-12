Selangor Sultan buys painting showing lawmakers as apes, frogs

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has purchased a painting that depicts lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat as apes and frogs.

According to the official Instagram account of the Selangor palace today, the painting which attracted the sultan’s attention is currently hanging in his private study room.

The palace also said that Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his desire to auction the painting one day and donate the proceeds to charity.

The Instagram post invited several responses from netizens, with one user saying: Wow.... The picture with a thousand words.

It is unclear who the painter behind the artwork is.