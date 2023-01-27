Selangor Sultan consents to reconvening of State Assembly on March 14

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has given his consent to the reconvening of the 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly which has been scheduled for two weeks beginning March 14.

State Assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim said the opening ceremony for the last session of the assembly sitting will be steeped in tradition to include the inspection of a guard-of-honour and a luncheon.

“The assembly sitting this time will be held as scheduled and the Selangor Ruler has given his consent to grace the opening.

Discussions will revolve around the royal address which is expected to touch on several issues affecting the state,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Ng said a notice regarding the opening of the state assembly session was sent to all 56 state assemblymen from today.

He said Sungai Tawar assemblyman Datuk Rizam Ismail (Umno-BN) remains as Selangor Opposition leader, but this is subject to further discussion.