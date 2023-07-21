Selangor Sultan: Election campaign period not a licence to backbite, defame others

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today reminded all prospective candidates and party supporters that the campaigning period for the state election next month is not a licence to freely backbite, criticize, defame and insult others.

The Selangor Royal Office in a statement posted on Facebook today said the Sultan also reminded that Allah’s promise to punish those who committed such sins is real and should not be taken lightly.

“Based on His Majesty's observation, the sins of slandering and backbiting have become rampant and are being committed without fear and shame towards Allah, especially during election season. It is as if the election has turned into a festival that justifies the sins in the pursuit of gaining support and votes from the people,” the statement said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also called on the Muslims in Selangor to take heed of the Friday sermon today, which focused on the sins of backbiting and insulting others.

In line with the sermon, His Majesty also emphasised the danger of slandering or throwing false accusations, which is one of the seven major sins and greater than murder.

“His Majesty has often advised Muslims not to fall into this reprehensible act. His Majesty is worried that if this practice of slandering and backbiting is not curbed, the division of Muslims, especially in Selangor, will become more severe and uncontrollable,” according to the statement.

The statement said in the royal address on the dissolution of the State Assembly on June 19, the Sultan also said that issues related to race, religion and royal institutions should not be made a topic of debate during the election campaign so as to prevent racial and religious disharmony.

“The Federal Constitution has stated that Islam is the religion of the Federation and it will remain protected and cannot be challenged by any party.

“Raja and Sultan are the Head of Religion for their states and must be respected and adhered to as long as they obey Allah SWT...They are the umbrella that protects all the people under their auspices,” it said. -Bernama