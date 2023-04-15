Selangor Sultan expresses concern over Malay disunity

SABAK BERNAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed concern that political differences could cause disunity among the Malays and continue to make them weaker.

He stressed that this would result in the Malays losing the power to rule the country, causing them to regress and be marginalised in their own country.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that the events that happened in several Muslim countries, especially in the Middle East, and the fall of the Melaka empire should serve as a lesson.

“This is to serve as a reminder that even a great government (empire) might fall due to disunity and hostility among Muslims.

“In fact, what we can see now is that the Malays have split into many groups due to different political beliefs, even though basically all the political parties have the same goal, which is to uphold Islam and protect the rights and interests of the Malays,” he said when officiating the Al-Ma’arufiah Mosque, Kampung Parit Baru, Sungai Air Tawar, yesterday.

As such, the Sultan of Selangor called on nazir and imam in the state to take the matter seriously, always ensure that mosques and surau play a role as centres of Muslim unity through worship, dakwah and community programmes and refrain from using them for the benefit of certain groups.

He also advised the people of Selangor to always avoid any disputes and enmity with each other.

“I am aware that there will be differences of opinion and views among the people in the state, whether in terms of politics and the approach of the country’s administration.

“However, I hope that these differences do not lead to disunity, conflict and hostility among Muslims in general and the Malays in particular,” he said.

In the meantime, Sultan Sharafuddin advised the people to choose leaders who are trustworthy, responsible, and free from corruption ahead of the Selangor state election, which is expected to take place in June or July.

“I also would like to remind all parties to be prudent while campaigning and to comply with the laws and regulations that have been set by the authorities.

“Avoid making slanderous remarks, spreading fake news, or inciting hatred towards any party when campaigning,” said the Ruler.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin also presented Adilfitri contributions to 478 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients), the poor and Muslim converts before joining the congregation at the Al-Ma’arufiah Mosque to perform the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers. - Bernama