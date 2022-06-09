Selangor Sultan: Idris should attend Bon Odori, differentiate culture, religion

PETALING JAYA: Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has asked Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Idris Ahmad to attend the Bon Odori event in Shah Alam next week, Malaysiakini reports.

This is following his majesty’s instruction yesterday, where he asked the Selangor Islamic religious department (Jais) to allow the Bon Odori festival to proceed.

“His Majesty suggests that the minister (Idris Ahmad) attend the Bon Odori celebration on July 16... so that he can understand the difference between religion and culture,“ the monarch reportedly said in a statement today.

Idris had previously discouraged Muslims from participating in the Bon Odori festival.

According to Idris, research conducted by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) confirmed that the festival is detrimental to the Islamic faith.

However, the sultan, who attended the event several years ago, said it was purely cultural and did not involve religious elements that could threaten Muslims’ faith.

Sultan Sharafuddin also advised Idris Ahmad not to use Jakim to confuse the public.