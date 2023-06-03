Selangor Sultan: MKI’s new chapter hoped to bring change to elevate Islam

PUTRAJAYA: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah hopes that the 69th National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) meeting, chaired by him today, will serve as a starting point in the efforts to return the role of governing on matters related to Islam to the right party.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who presided over the council meeting for the first time since being elected as MKI chairman last year, said that it was his great hope that all parties would respect the provisions, stipulated under the Federal Constitution, which guarantee the rights and powers of the Malay Rulers.

“I am confident that with the start of this new chapter, the Conference of Rulers, as the voice of the rulers in Malaysia, can play an appropriate role to advance Islamic administration at the federal level and enable a closer relationship with the states, in line with the principles of the constitution,” said His Royal Highness at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya here.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also MKI deputy chairman, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

His Royal Highness also hoped that the people’s representatives and the ministers would focus on solving the various problems which the people are facing, as well as restore the prosperity and glory of the country.

“Recently, I have read newspaper excerpts related to the policy of the government led by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, where he gave his assurance that the LGBT group (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender), the secular state concept and communism will never be recognised by his administration.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that the assurance given by the Prime Minister was timely, to give confidence to the people that the government is serious about preserving Islamic principles based on Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

He also called for all parties to give solid support to the efforts to elevate Islam, empower MKI and place the administration of Islamic religious institutions at the federal level on the right track.

“Representatives in their respective states should also bring up any suggestions, which have been implemented at the state level, that are suitable to be shared for the common interest of our country and fellow Muslims.

“I hope that, with the start of this new chapter of MKI, we will all be able to walk together with a new spirit and mindset, bringing good changes in the effort to elevate Islam in Malaysia,“ he said.

In the 258th Conference of Rulers last year, Sultan Sharafuddin was elected as chairman of MKI for a period of two years.

The conference also decided that one of the ruling monarchs should take over the role and responsibilities of the chairman, in rotation for two years, while the Prime Minister is appointed as deputy chairman in accordance with the recommendation of the Islamic Affairs Committee.

Before this, in practice, the chairman post was held by the Prime Minister, starting with the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra AlHaj. - Bernama