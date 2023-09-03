Selangor Sultan officiates Cyberjaya Hospital

CYBERJAYA: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah officiated the Cyberjaya Hospital in the Sepang district here today.

Also in attendance were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni were also present.

After the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin then proceeded to visit the Radiology Department, Outpatient Pharmacy and Paediatric Ward of the hospital.

Built on a 5.18-hectare land, the RM508.8 million hospital was handed over by the contractor to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health on June 30, 2021 and began operations in November 2022.

It is the first platinum-rated government hospital under the Green Building Index certification, based on energy efficiency, water use and environmentally friendly materials through effective waste separation. - Bernama