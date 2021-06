SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today congratulated national rider Syarifuddin Azman for winning the FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship race at the Catalunya Circuit in Spain yesterday.

The Puchong-born Syarifuddin,19, created history and brought glory to Malaysia by getting onto the podium after beating the other riders including from the host country.

According to a statement uploaded onto the Facebook page of the Selangor Royal Office, the Sultan and his consort expressed hope that Syarifuddin’s success could spur him to win at more international races and also inspire other Malaysian youths to achieve the same.

Syarifuddin who started from the 10th block. completed the race in first place with a time of 29 minutes and 32.553 seconds, followed by the host country’s David Munoz Rodriguez in second place and Jose Antonio Rueda Ruiz, in third.

Syarifuddin, fondly known as Damok, is now in sixth place overall with 30 points after three rounds. — Bernama