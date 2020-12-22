Selangor Sultan receives RM9.8 mln in business tithe

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today received RM9.8 million in business tithe from five companies on behalf of the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) at a ceremony held at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

Gas Malaysia Berhad (Gas Malaysia) paid business tithe amounting to RM3.5 million; SIRIM Berhad (SIRIM) (RM2.28 million); Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd (Jakel) (RM1.25 million); QSR Brands (M) Holdings Berhad (RM1.7 million) and the National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat) (RM1.11 million).

The mock cheques were presented by Gas Malaysia group chief executive officer Ahmad Hashimi Abdul Manap; SIRIM chairman Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali; Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd (Jakel) managing director Datuk Mohamed Faroz Mohamed; QSR Brands chief financial office Razak Nordin and Nekmat chairman Abdul Hamid Bahari.

The business tithes from Gas Malaysia and Jakel were for the 2020 financial year while the tithe payment from SIRIM, QSR Brands and Nekmat was for the 2019 financial year.

Also present were LZS chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Syed Putra Jamalullail. — Bernama