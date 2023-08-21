Selangor Sultan reprimands those who used abusive language during campaign

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today reprimanded community groups, politicians and political party leaders who used abusive and foul language including dragging the royal institution during their political campaign.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the situation showed their sense of respect for the royal institution has eroded when the Malay Rulers have been a protective umbrella for Muslims, the Malays and other races.

“Their rudeness has gone beyond the limits and values ​​of Muslims and the Malays that are often preserved. Remember, don’t think that just because you are popular among the people, you can belittle those who do not agree with your political beliefs.

“...and to the point of coming to Selangor to hurl insults. Where is your tact? It is not our culture, especially Malay culture to insult anyone, especially in public. Mind your manners, more so when we are in another state or people’s homes,“ the Sultan said at the ceremony to present letters of appointment to the Menteri Besar and State Executive Council (Exco) at Istana Alam Shah here.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

As such, the Selangor Ruler called on all parties to stop the culture of insulting others which could cause disharmony in society and to focus on improving the lives of the people and building a prosperous nation.

His Royal Highness also urged Malay Muslims in Selangor to always avoid disputes and conflicts which could lead to division and give Islam a bad image.

“I have observed how politics have caused disunity among Muslims as a result of narrow political understanding. Enough with of what had happened. We need to move forward and change the way we think and our political culture.

“Now that the state polls is over, let us work together to strengthen relations regardless of our religion, race and political affiliation. We need to unite to rebuild the country and Selangor in particular,“ he said.

The Selangor Ruler also advised the public to use social media platforms and modern technology in a good way that can promote unity instead of spreading slander and hatred that can cause division within communities. -Bernama