Selangor Sultan returns safely after undergoing medical treatment abroad

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah arrived home safely after undergoing medical treatment in London, United Kingdom.

His Royal Highness arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who was present to greet the royal couple at the airport, shared on his Facebook that the Ruler looked healthy and cheerful.

“Thankfully, Tuanku Sultan Selangor’s medical procedure went well. He appeared to be in good health and was in high spirits,“ read the post.

“We all pray for Allah to bless Your Royal Highness with excellent health, long life, success and strength as well as continue to rule with greatness,“ said Amirudin.

Sultan Sharafuddin who left for London, United Kingdom on July 28, underwent Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) surgery at a hospital in the capital city.-Bernama