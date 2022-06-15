Selangor Sultan summons state PAS chief for audience

PETALING JAYA: Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has summoned the state PAS chief, Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi, for an audience at Istana Bukit Kayangan.

In a Facebook post today, the Selangor royal office said the meeting went on for about an hour.

However, the royal office did not elaborate on the details of the meeting.

The audience came after Yunus reportedly urged the Selangor state government to ban Muslims from participating in the Bon Odori festival.

This was despite Sultan Sharafuddin instructing the Selangor Islamic religious department (Jais) last week to allow the Bon Odori festival scheduled for next month to proceed.

The Selangor sultan had also said he himself had attended the festival several years ago and did not find it detrimental to the practice of the Islamic faith.