Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri attend Sarawak Regatta

KUCHING: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2023, on the banks of the Sarawak River, and witnessed the final boat race event for the Piala Raja Sungai today.

The royal couple, who are on a four-day official visit to Sarawak, were greeted upon their arrival at 4 pm by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg; Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and his deputies, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew and Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin are scheduled to board the Sarawak River Cruise to enjoy a night cruise as well.

Tomorrow, they are scheduled to visit the Sarawak branch of the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation, Fort Magherita and Juma’ani Pavilion. Then later in the evening, they are scheduled to attend a state banquet at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin will return home on a special flight departing from the Kuching International Airport on Tuesday (Nov 7) at 11.30 am.-Bernama