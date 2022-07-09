Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri extend Aidiladha greetings

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today extended their Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the state.

In a post via the Selangor Royal Office Facebook’s account, Their Highnesses expressed their gratitude to Allah SWT that the people are still able to celebrate Aidiladha in a moderate and harmonious atmosphere.

Their Highnesses prayed that Muslims who are performing the Haj in the Holy Land of Makkah would always be protected by Allah SWT and for all matters to be eased as well as for their safe return home.

Their Highnesses also hoped that the people would continue to be vigilant against Covid-19 which still remains a threat and persevere with future challenges. — Bernama