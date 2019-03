SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today extended their condolences to the family of teenager Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi who was killed in the mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand, last Friday.

The Sultan also expressed sadness over the mosque attacks which also injured dozens more, including three other Malaysians.

“I pray for the fast recovery of those who were injured in the tragedy.

“And I hope that such a tragedy will not recur and that all Muslims around the world will stay strong and united,” His Majesty said in an official statement posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Selangor Office.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wisma Putra, said in a statement that the 17-year-old Muhammad Haziq is one of the 50 people who lost their lives when a terrorist shot at worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch.

The boy’s father, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, and two other Malaysians, Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad, are among those injured and currently receiving medical treatment. — Bernama