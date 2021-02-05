SEARCH
Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri extend condolences to family of late Jamali Shadat

05 Feb 2021 / 09:13 H.
    Comedian Jamali Shadat died on Feb 3 at 8.30 am today. --fotoBERNAMA (2021) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED

SHAH ALAM, Feb 4: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, have extended their condolences to the family of veteran comedian Datuk Jamali Shadat who died yesterday.

In a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, Their Royal Highnesses hoped that his family would be patient in their moment of grief and prayed that Jamali’s soul will be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous.

Jamali, who was the voice behind the character ‘Atan’, the boy who often playfully bullied his ‘Atok’ (grandfather), died at his home in Kampung Sungai Pinang, Port Klang yesterday. He was 78.- Bernama

