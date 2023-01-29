Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri grace CNY open house

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin (pix) attended the state-level Chinese New Year open house here tonight.

The event, organised by the Selangor government, was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, as well as members of the Selangor State Executive Council and State Legislative Assembly.

This year’s event was held in two locations namely Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam and the Shah Alam City Council Auditorium and Banquet Hall here.

Their Royal Highnesses also participated in tossing the ‘yee sang’ with Chinese state assemblymen.

Guests were entertained with various performances including a lion dance, dragon dance as well as a Chinese opera and drum presentation.

This year, the Selangor government presented 2,000 electronic ang pow, amounting to a total of RM10,000, to the guests. - Bernama