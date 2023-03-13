Selangor Sultan wants all parties involved in state polls to obey rules, respect each other

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today called on all parties that will be participating in the upcoming State Election to abide by the existing rules and respect each other.

His Royal Highness also reminded the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to continue to issue instructions from time to time for Muslims, especially politicians, not to use mosques and surau as platforms to give talks and for campaigning.

“Remember, the conduct of politicians during the campaigning period will be witnessed and judged by the people before they make their choice,“ Sultan Sharafuddin said when opening the Sixth Session of the 14th Selangor State Legislative Assembly at the Selangor State Assembly Building here.

In the meantime, the Ruler also hoped that the construction process of the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA) can be carried out expeditiously, orderly and transparently, according to schedule, cost and quality so as to benefit the people accordingly.

“I am confident that the KSSA can be a catalyst for a new era of glory for the Selangor football team and become a symbol of pride for the people of Selangor,“ he said.

The Sultan also congratulated the state government for the recognition of the Gombak Hulu Langat Geopark project as the first recipient of the National Geopark. It involves twenty geo-sites in Gombak and Hulu Langat covering an area of ​​112,955 square kilometres.

“The Geopark recognition will strengthen the state government’s commitment to preserve the environment for the well-being of the people and support efforts towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and further achieve the preservation of geological, cultural and biological heritage.

“I sincerely hope that Selangor will become a sustainable and green state, in line with various development technologies that support environmental protection. The degradation of the environment and its impact on flora and fauna as well as its impact on the well-being of the people can no longer be taken for granted,“ said His Royal Highness.

He added that he also hoped that the current achievements of the state’s economy would encourage more investors to explore the potential in Selangor and that the state government should always play a role as a facilitator for investors to attract their interest in investing.

“I take note of the investment performance for the period from Jan to Sept 2022, Selangor has recorded an investment value of RM9.70 billion with 199 approved manufacturing projects (during that period),“ he said.

He pointed out that of the amount, RM6.12 billion was from foreign investment while the rest local investment with 11,601 potential job opportunities successfully created through approved manufacturing projects in the state.

The assembly is scheduled to sit for two weeks - Bernama