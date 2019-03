SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today advised the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to remain independent, transparent and bold and to discharge its duty without fear or favour.

The Ruler said the MACC must function without being influenced by any quarters, including politicians.

“The MACC investigating officers should be given the freedom with the authority they have to carry out their investigations professionally without any specific instruction that can interfere with their investigations.

“In this way, the people will see the MACC as a trustworthy body to combat corruption. This will also dismiss any negative perception of the people towards the MACC on its transparency in carrying out the trust,” the Sultan said when opening the new office complex of the Selangor MACC in Section 16, here.

The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, also attended the function.

Sultan Sharafuddin reminded all national and state leaders and civil servants to stay away from corruption and other activities that can have people hurl accusations of corruption and misappropriation against them.

“These also include abuse of power for self-interest or certain quarters when carrying out the task of administrating the state. These should be avoided altogether,” he said.

The Sultan said that although the people often hear of corruption involving civil servants, the practice also takes place in the private sector, including religious institutions, voluntary organisations and sports bodies.

He advised the MACC to ensure enforcement is also carried out against the corrupt in the private sector and the other bodies.

“At this occasion, I wish to advise state leaders and civil servants to always emphasise work ethics based on noble values and the highest integrity when carrying out the duties entrusted to them.

“Corruption is an act of abuse of power and misuse of position for the purpose of enriching oneself, one’s families and cronies when a person holds office and is entrusted with the responsibility of administrating public resources.

“Being civil servants and politicians is not the path to accumulating wealth and pursuing luxury. We have to bear in mind the oath of office taken to serve with trust and honesty for the people,” he said.

Touching on public complaints on the existence of corruption cases that have yet to be settled, His Royal Highness suggested that MACC provide sufficient information to the public on its effective enforcement action.

“Complete information on the outcome of investigations is important to avoid the perception that some people have been released without any action taken and that the MACC has bowed to pressure from certain quarters,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his appreciation for the efforts and commitment of the MACC, the Selangor government and the people of the state in the fight against corruption and abuse of power, and said he believed that with a trustworthy administration, the people will surely enjoy prosperity and wealth at the level of the state and country. — Bernama