Selangor Sultan wants Muslims to understand essence of Friday sermon

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has urged Muslims in Selangor to understand the essence of the Friday sermon on the prohibition of committing suicide delivered by khatib in mosques throughout the state today.

According to a statement uploaded onto the Facebook page of the Selangor Royal Office, the Sultan reminded all Muslims that suicide is an act that is vehemently prohibited in Islam and that it is a major sin.

The statement said that there was a hadith that specifically mentioned that people who committed suicide would be severely punished in the hereafter.

His Royal Highness was of the view that the content of this week’s sermon entitled ‘The Obligation of Preserving Life’ should be highlighted as well as taken as a guide and lesson by Muslims, according to the statement.

Among the essence of the sermon is that Muslims need to strengthen their faith so that suicide does not become a solution to life’s quagmires when feeling despondent.

All quarters are urged to be involved in providing support to the society that is currently living under stress, so much so that some are willing to do the unthinkable while community leaders, NGOs, and individuals must come up with ideas and suggestions in aiding and supporting affected people. — Bernama