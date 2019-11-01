Selangor tables RM2.33b budget for 2020

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today tabled the 2020 Budget totalling RM2.33 billion based on five key strategies, said Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (pix).

The five key strategies are, namely, to generate growth and empowerment of the state economy; to plan a superior education agenda; to create a safe, healthy and prosperous Selangor; to ensure environmental sustainability and to champion social sustainability.

He said of RM2.33 billion, a total of RM1.2 billion or 51.44% was allocated for operating expenditure, while RM1.133 billion or 48.56% was for development.

“The 2020 budget for Selangor is expected to experience a deficit of RM133 million due to substantive development allocation to meet the need of sustainable development.

“The total deficit will see a drop, compared to RM360 million in 2019,” he said this when tabling the state government budget at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

The projected operating expenditure for 2020 was based on a zero-based budgeting framework, he said.

He said of RM1.2 billion allocation for operating expenditure next year, RM430.76 million was for emoluments while RM506.95 million for services and supplies.

“A total of RM4.47 million is for asset purchases while RM161.29 million allocated for grants and fixed payments and RM96.53 million for other expenses,” he said.

On the other hand, Amirudin said the budget also proposed an allocation for development worth RM1.133 billion, of which, 31.2% allocated for infrastructure development while 29.9% for economic development.

He said the development efforts based on smart state, services and manufacturing sectors would be carefully balanced with social sustainability to ensure that the state government’s plans and its fiscal development were in equilibrium. — Bernama